Asian Stocks Slip; Bond Curves Flag Growth Fears: Markets Wrap

Article content Article content (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell Thursday amid concerns that the recovery from the pandemic will slow as elevated inflation forces tighter monetary policy. Commodities including aluminum, iron ore and oil dropped. Shares slipped in Japan and China and were little changed in South Korea, where Samsung Electronics Co.’s third-quarter profit exceeded estimates. U.S. futures edged up after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 touched an intraday record and the S&P 500 dipped but stayed in sight of all-time highs.

Article content Longer term U.S. Treasuries trimmed a rally. Flatter sovereign-yield curves are highlighting growth worries as price pressures stoked by an energy crunch and supply-chain snarls push central banks toward paring accommodation. Australia’s sovereign yields surged after the monetary authority opted against defending its yield target, spurring speculation about a possible policy shift. Risks from China’s property-market slowdown and crackdown on private enterprise are also still in focus. The yen and gold advanced and resource-linked currencies struggled in a sign of cautious investor sentiment. Global stocks are still near all-time peaks, supported by robust corporate earnings so far. The risk is sentiment could weaken if investors lose confidence in the ability of policy makers to contain inflation while nurturing the economic rebound. The resilience of the Nasdaq 100 overnight and tumble in U.S. small-cap shares hinted at doubts about the so-called reopening trade.

Article content There seems to be “less confidence that the Fed will be able to thread the needle and neither end up behind the curve with its taper timeline/gradual hikes nor ahead of the curve if it reacts too quickly,” Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note. Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank policy meeting as well as a report later Thursday on U.S. economic growth, which is likely to show a cooling recovery. The Bank of Japan left its main policy settings unchanged. Meanwhile, the White House is stepping up pressure on congressional Democrats to finalize a framework for President Joe Biden’s tax-and-spending plan of as much as $2 trillion. On the virus front, cases continue to escalate in a number of countries. Singapore said it’s investigating an “unusual surge” of infections.