Asian stocks slip as weak China data adds to global growth worries

since July 2020, while retail sales growth also slowed

China’s industrial output in August rose at its weakest pace

region, while Taiwan, Malaysia and Indonesia

Equities in Singapore led losses in the broader

economic data rekindled worries about slowing global growth, and

on Wednesday, as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal

significantly, as COVID-19 controls and curbs on high-polluting

industries disrupted activity in the world’s second-biggest

economy.

“Slowing China activity has a knock-on effect across the

region,” said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia & Europe strategist

at TD Securities.

“This just exacerbates global concerns about weakening

economic activity.. that we are past peak growth and moderation

in activity is now intensifying.”

U.S. data on Tuesday showed the consumer price index rose up

less than expected in August. Lower inflation suggests that the

Fed will be under less pressure to begin trimming its vast asset

purchases soon.

Currencies in the region were largely subdued and traded

sideways against an unchanged dollar.