Asian stocks slip as weak China data adds to global growth worries

Stocks in Asia’s emerging markets fell

on Wednesday, as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal

Reserve’s tapering timeline and weaker-than-expected Chinese

economic data rekindled worries about slowing global growth, and

raised aversion towards riskier assets.

Equities in Singapore led losses in the broader

region, while Taiwan, Malaysia and Indonesia

also fell.

China’s industrial output in August rose at its weakest pace

since July 2020, while retail sales growth also slowed

significantly, as COVID-19 controls and curbs on high-polluting

industries disrupted activity in the world’s second-biggest

economy.

“Slowing China activity has a knock-on effect across the

region,” said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia & Europe strategist

at TD Securities.

“This just exacerbates global concerns about weakening

economic activity.. that we are past peak growth and moderation

in activity is now intensifying.”

U.S. data on Tuesday showed the consumer price index rose up

less than expected in August. Lower inflation suggests that the

Fed will be under less pressure to begin trimming its vast asset

purchases soon.

Currencies in the region were largely subdued and traded

sideways against an unchanged dollar.

Singapore on Tuesday reported its highest number of COVID-19

cases since August last year. A recent rise in cases after

relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted the city-state

to pause on further reopening.

Stocks in Singapore dropped 0.8% and were the top losers in

the region, while shares in South Korea edged higher.

In South Korea, data showed the unemployment rate for August

fell to the lowest on record, suggesting that the economy

continued to recover from the pandemic, despite the latest wave

of infections.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.4 basis points

at 3.307%

** Top losers on Singapore STI was Jardine Matheson

Holdings Ltd, down 2.19%

** Thai baht, Philippine peso weaker

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0355 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan +0.06 -5.80 -0.58 11.11

China -0.06 +1.34 0.31 5.78

India +0.00 -0.83 0.04 24.36

Indonesia -0.02 -1.46 -0.27 2.23

Malaysia +0.07 -3.30 -0.29 -4.68

Philippines -0.14 -3.67 -0.14 -3.21

S.Korea -0.03 -7.26 0.32 9.93

Singapore +0.04 -1.65 -0.77 7.49

Taiwan +0.10 +2.89 -0.27 18.02

Thailand +0.18 -8.83 0.11 12.16

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

