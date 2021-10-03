Asian Stocks Set for Gains; Dollar Holds Losses: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks looked set for a solid start to the week after their U.S. peers climbed Friday as prospects for a pickup in growth outweighed concern over inflation pressures. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia. Mainland Chinese markets are closed through Thursday for the Golden Week holidays. The S&P 500 rose over 1% Friday after promising results for a Covid-19 pill and positive manufacturing data triggered a rally in companies that stand to benefit from an economic reopening.

Article content Treasuries climbed Friday, taking 10-year yields down to 1.46%, and the dollar fell against every G-10 currency. The yen ticked higher in early trading Monday after a record number of flybys by Chinese warplanes close to Taiwan raised tensions in the region. Asia traders will be watching closely Monday for news on China Evergrande Group, which faces a maturing bond with little wiggle room for payment. Oil traders will monitor comments from OPEC+ which meets virtually amid a spiral higher in crude prices. As investor fears mount about slowing economic growth, U.S. labor data at the end of the week will also be a key focus for markets. Last month global stocks posted their worst performance since March 2020 amid concern about elevated inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, a global energy crunch and a slowdown in China.