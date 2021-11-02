Asian Stocks Mostly After Over Record U.S. Close, Investors Await RBA Decision By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Tuesday morning, as U.S. shares came off a record-high close and investors await policy decisions from key central banks.

Japan’s fell 0.32% by 9:42 PM ET (1:42 AM GMT). South Korea’s rose 1.65%, with October’s consumer price index growing 0.1% and 3.2% .

In Australia, the fell 0.63%.

Hong Kong’s jumped 1.72%.

China’s was up 0.25% while the was steady at 14,476.53.

In the U.S., the hit a new peak and the touched 36,000 for the first time. Optimism over recent corporate earnings provided a boost, as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:) extended a rally. However, COVID-19-related supply chain challenges, alongside higher energy costs, could become a bigger challenge should they feed into wider, more enduring price pressures.

Investors now look to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which hands down its on Wednesday where it is expected to announce that it will begin asset tapering. The decision comes as the most-widespread U.S. supply crunch since 1973’s oil crisis fuels price pressures.

Other central banks handing down policy decisions include the , whose decision is due later in the day. The will hand its decision down on Nov. 4.

The key focus for the Fed meeting “will be much more on the Fed’s inflation stance than asset tapering,” Standard Chartered (OTC:) Bank head of global G10 FX research Steve Englander said in a note.

“The elephant in the room is the headline and underlying inflation, which are higher than the Fed was anticipating,” he added.

On the data front, October’s , released on Monday, was 60.8. The was a lower-than-expected 58.4.

The is due on Wednesday. Trade data, including and , will be released on Thursday, followed by the latest U.S. jobs report, including , on Friday.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion tax and spending package seemed to hit a bump on the road, after , a Democrat, warned that he could vote against the package and appealed for more time for Congress to assess the plan’s impact.