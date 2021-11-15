Asian Stocks Mixed as China Releases Latest Economic Data By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Monday morning, with investors digesting the latest and Japanese economic data.

China’s inched down 0.17% by 9:13 PM ET (2:13 AM GMT) and the edged down 0.18%. Economic data released earlier in the day in China showed that grew 6.1% year-on-year, grew 3.5% year-on-year and grew 4.9% year-on-year in October. The remained unchanged at 4.9%.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will reportedly hold a virtual summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday, and the Beijing Stock Exchange also launched earlier in the day.

Japan’s was up 0.45%. Data released earlier in the day showed that the third quarter GDP contracted by a larger-than-expected 3% and 0.8% .

Hong Kong’s inched down 0.07% while South Korea’s jumped 1.05%.

In Australia, the was up 0.44%, with the due to release the minutes from its November meeting on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasuries steadied following volatility that was a reflection of the uncertainty that surrounds the economic recovery from COVID-19. Investors are also focused on how much longer high inflation will last and central banks’ timelines for interest rate hikes.

Although global shares remain near record highs, some investors remain worried that persistently high inflation could prompt central banks to bring these timelines forward.

“We’ve seen inflation prints that we haven’t seen in decades,” UBS Private Wealth Management managing director Terri Jacobsen told Bloomberg.

Shares can continue rallying as global supply chain issues are resolved and corporate earnings stay strong, with the U.S. Federal Reserve staying patient on further monetary tightening, she added.

However, some central bank officials remain convinced that high inflation will remain temporary. The Fed should not overreact to high inflation even as it causes pain because it is likely to prove temporary, said Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. will be crucial to easing inflationary pressures

Thomas Barkin, Esther George, Raphael Bostic, and Patrick Harker, who head the Fed Banks of Richmond, Kansas City, Atlanta, and Philadelphia respectively, will speak at various events on Tuesday. The U.S. also releases figures on Tuesday.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at Asia Economic Policy Conference on Friday.