Asian Stocks Look Set to Advance; Dollar Mixed: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised to climb Monday as traders digested the outcome of Japan’s election and a rise in U.S. shares to a fresh all-time high. The dollar was mixed against major peers. Equity futures advanced about 1% for Japan, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party preserved its outright majority, avoiding worst-case scenarios suggested by opinion polls. Futures for Australia were in the green while Hong Kong’s slipped. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes rallied to records on Friday, weathering disappointing results from some large technology companies on wider optimism about corporate earnings in the reopening from the pandemic.

Article content Traders are awaiting key central bank meetings this week, headlined by the Federal Reserve. Short-term bond yields from Canada to Australia have jumped on concerns that elevated inflation will lead to tighter monetary policy. The Fed is expected to decide to scale back its massive bond-purchase program. Recent fixed-income market upheavals suggest investors anticipate a slowdown in the recovery from the health crisis because price pressures are forcing central banks to pare back economic support. Global shares have so far shrugged off such risks and remain close to all-time peaks. “Although the economy has slowed down in the second half of the year, the FOMC is expected to announce the start of tapering at the November meeting,” Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note. He added that Chair Jerome Powell is likely to “stress again that the end of tapering does not automatically mean the start of hiking.”