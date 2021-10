Asian stocks extend global slide as inflation fears bite

“You can argue whether it’s really stagflation or not, but the whole growth-inflation backdrop seems to have just tilted to a less favorable one,” said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING in Singapore.

Chinese markets are closed for a week from Friday for the Golden Week holiday.

TOKYO — Asian equities followed Wall Street sharply lower and bonds rallied on Friday as risk sentiment soured amid growing worries that inflation may persist even after global growth has peaked.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Whether or not this is actually going to get imbedded and create problems for years to come, we don’t need to know right now – it’s sufficiently scary that what we’re seeing in markets is justified.”

U.S. stock futures pointed to a 0.51% decline for the S&P 500, following a 1.19% drop in the index overnight .

Nasdaq futures also signaled a 0.49% retreat, adding to Thursday’s 0.43% loss.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note continued to rally in Tokyo trading, with the yield sliding to the lowest since Sept. 28 at 1.48%.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was off Thursday’s one-year high of 94.504, last changing hands at 94.326.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that resolving “tension” between high inflation and high unemployment is the Fed’s most urgent issue, acknowledging a potential conflict between the U.S. central bank’s two goals of stable prices and full employment.