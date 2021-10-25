Asian stocks eke out modest gains amid China worries; Thai baht jumps

its real estate sector, on Sunday warned that its latest

China, already struggling with a power crunch and crisis in

Singapore shares traded flat to 0.2% higher, while

economy, while the Thai baht climbed on a revival in the

worries about slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest

higher on Monday as a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China added to

Asian stocks were mostly flat to slightly

COVID-19 outbreak – across 11 provinces – was likely to spread

further, with authorities discouraging travel in an attempt to

contain it.

Market watchers worried that new curbs could be imposed in

the country, which could see economic growth and trade with its

Asian partners slow. The Chinese yuan opened 0.1%

weaker on the news.

There could be “aggressive measures to control virus

spreads,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at retail

trading platform IG, “which may put a cap on growth, thereby

potentially putting risk appetite in the region on hold over the

coming days.”

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah dropped 0.4% to a

nearly two-week low as the coal exporter’s currency continued to

suffer from tumbling prices of the commodity.