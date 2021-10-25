Asian stocks eke out modest gains amid China worries; Thai baht jumps

Asian stocks were mostly flat to slightly

higher on Monday as a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China added to

worries about slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest

economy, while the Thai baht climbed on a revival in the

country’s tourism sector.

Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea and

Singapore shares traded flat to 0.2% higher, while

Philippine stocks slipped 0.7%.

China, already struggling with a power crunch and crisis in

its real estate sector, on Sunday warned that its latest

COVID-19 outbreak – across 11 provinces – was likely to spread

further, with authorities discouraging travel in an attempt to

contain it.

Market watchers worried that new curbs could be imposed in

the country, which could see economic growth and trade with its

Asian partners slow. The Chinese yuan opened 0.1%

weaker on the news.

There could be “aggressive measures to control virus

spreads,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at retail

trading platform IG, “which may put a cap on growth, thereby

potentially putting risk appetite in the region on hold over the

coming days.”

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah dropped 0.4% to a

nearly two-week low as the coal exporter’s currency continued to

suffer from tumbling prices of the commodity.

Singapore’s dollar and the South Korean won

firmed 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, while most other

Asian currencies were tepid.

Further investment clues for South Korea will come with

third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due on Tuesday.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is expected to have expanded by

0.6% from the previous quarter on robust exports.

Leading gains in the region, the Thai baht rallied

0.8% to hit more than a one-month high after the trade and

tourism-reliant economy announced rules for its quarantine-free

reopening to visitors from 45 countries.

Investor confidence in the Thai economy had waned due to

collapse of its tourism sector as exports also struggled after

the pandemic, with the baht becoming Asia’s worst-performing

currency this year.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 3 basis

points at 1.733%​​

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.4 basis

points at 6.159%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Ayala Land Inc

, down 4.1%, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc,

down 2.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0342 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.18 -9.18 -0.99 3.92

China +0.04 +2.28 0.36 3.52

India +0.00 -2.44 0.00 29.56

Indonesia -0.42 -0.99 0.08 11.21

Malaysia +0.00 -3.09 0.18 -2.23

Philippines +0.02 -5.36 -0.66 1.42

S.Korea +0.63 -7.14 0.40 5.04

Singapore +0.26 -1.73 0.01 12.71

Taiwan +0.11 +2.20 0.20 14.86

Thailand +0.75 -9.57 -0.53 12.79

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth

Maxwell)

Comments

