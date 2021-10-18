Asian Stocks Down, China GDP Growth Misses Expectations By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning, as energy prices continue to soar and add to inflationary pressure concerns.

China’s was down 0.66% by 10:31 PM ET (2:31 AM GMT) and the fell 1.10%. said that the GDP grew a smaller-than-expected 0.2% and 4.9% in the third quarter of 2021.

grew 3.1% year-on-year, grew 4.4% year-on-year in September and the was at 4.9%.

Hong Kong’s fell 0.85%.

Japan’s was down 0.30% and South Korea’s inched down 0.10%.

In Australia, the was up 0.28%.

With the Chinese data closely watched to gauge the severity of a global energy crunch in the country, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang Yi said on Sunday that China’s economy was “doing well”, but it faces challenges such as default risks for certain firms due to “mismanagement”.

However, the risks posed to the Chinese economy and financial system from China Evergrande Group’s debt woes can be contained, he added.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the consumer price index grew a higher-than-expected 4.9% and 2.2% in the third quarter.

Despite the increasing risk appetite, concerns about inflation amid a continuing global energy crunch and uneven economic recovery from COVID-19 continue to weigh on investor sentiment. This comes as key central banks prepare to begin asset tapering.

“Sentiment really got quite bearish. Markets are feeling reasonably emboldened by the fact that we are probably going to see some reasonably robust results from U.S. corporates this quarter.” IG Group market analyst Kyle Rodda told Bloomberg.

“But the longer-term issue remains what is happening with the global supply shock brought upon by COVID-19, the inflation pressure that’s coming about from that, and the very fine line that the U.S. Federal Reserve is walking to try and tamp down these inflation risks, while at the same time not stepping on the recovery or undermining financial market strength.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will take part in a policy panel discussion on Friday. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank will “have to act” to curb inflationary pressure and warned that higher energy costs will mean price pressures will continue.