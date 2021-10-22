Asian Stocks Down, China Evergrande Preps Funds Ahead of Payment Deadline By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning, with China Evergrande Group (HK:) reportedly ahead of its looming payment deadline.

Japan’s was up 0.70% by 9:59 PM ET (1:59 AM GMT). Data released earlier in the day showed that the grew 0.1% year-on-year in September. The national CPI grew 0.4% and 0.2% .

The data also showed that the was 53 in October.

South Korea’s inched up 0.05% while in Australia, the edged down 0.14%.

Hong Kong’s was up 0.21%.

China’s inched up 0.03% while the was up 0.24%, with the deadline for China Evergrande to pay an $83.5 million bond coupon coming up this weekend. The developer made funds available for a bond coupon due Sep. 23 to a trustee account on Thursday ahead of the expiration of a 30-day grace period for the payment, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is moving closer to beginning asset tapering, with bets on whether this will be followed by interest rate hikes also increasing. In Asia Pacific, the Reserve Bank of Australia bought bonds to defend its yield target.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will take part in a policy panel discussion later in the day, and investors will be paying attention to his comments.

Global shares are set for a third weekly advance, with the ongoing economic recovery from COVID-19 providing a boost. However, potentially fast-than-expected asset tapering to curb inflationary pressures as a global energy crunch and supply chain bottlenecks continue could slow the pace of the rally.

“The U.S. economy is still on solid footing, but now inflation remains the biggest threat,” Oanda Corp. senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note, which added that investors are waiting for more earnings reports as well as the final shape of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Congressional Democrats have failed to reach consensus over both the tax and spending sides of a bill to enact the majority of Biden’s agenda. The ability to strike a deal as the week closes is also now in question, with Biden himself telling CNN that he does not expect Congress to pass an increase in corporate tax rates.