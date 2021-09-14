Asian Stocks Down as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning, steadying after their U.S. equivalents snapped a five-day drop. Investors now await U.S. inflation data for clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timetable to begin asset tapering.

Japan’s rose 0.79% by 9:46 PM ET (1:46 AM GMT), with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average on track for its highest close since 1990.

South Korea’s gained 0.58% while in Australia, the edged down 0.16%.

Hong Kong’s fell 0.61%.

China’s fell 0.62% and the was down 0.45%, with China due to release and on Wednesday. Chinese technology shares listed in the U.S. dropped for a fourth consecutive day as China’s regulatory tightening continues. Investors also continue monitoring China Evergrande Group’s (HK:) as protests by homebuyers, retail investors and employees escalate.

U.S. shares fluctuated after energy firms boosted the overnight and Treasury yields continued to fall.

Commodities climbed to a 10-year high, with aluminum and steel among the materials on an upward trend. European gas and power also hit records.

Investors now await U.S. consumer price index data that is due later in the day, Strong earnings reports and the continued economic recovery from COVID-19 have boosted global shares in 2021. This rally has faced challenges more recently due to COVID-19 outbreaks involving the Delta strain and inflationary pressures.

“Investors don’t want to have massive positions before the inflation data as the risks are to the upside as COVID-19 inflation continues to hamper supply chains. If inflation comes in hotter-than-expected, taper expectations could shift from December to November,” Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:) will also hold its product-launch event later in the day.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR