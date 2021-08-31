Asian Stocks Down as Chinese Data, Regulatory Tightening Dampens Mood By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning. The was lower than expected, with the country’s latest regulatory tightening also casting a shadow on regional shares.

China’s inched down 0.03% by 9:44 PM ET (1:44 AM GMT) and the inched down 0.09%. Economic data released earlier in the day was disappointing, with the at 50.1 and the at 47.5, below the 50-mark indicating growth, in August.

U.S.-listed Chinese video-gaming shares were also on a downward trend after Beijing limited video games playtime for minors, the latest regulatory tightening to take place in the country. The limitations mean that companies such as Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd. (HK:) and NetEase Inc. (HK:) can now only offer online gaming to the group from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.

Hong Kong’s was down 0.55%, giving up earlier gains.

Japan’s inched down 0.09% and South Korea’s was down 0.24%. Australia was the sole bright spot, with the edging up 0.19%.

U.S. Treasuries also climbed, adding to the gains it has recorded since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautiously hinted at possible asset tapering and interest rate hikes at the previous week’s Jackson Hole symposium.

Global shares are on track to record a seventh monthly advance as August draws to a close, due to strong company profits and COVID-19 vaccination rates that reflect an ongoing economic recovery. However, depressed Treasury yields could reflect remaining concerns that COVID-19’s Delta variant is still impacting the recovery.

Some investors remained optimistic.

“The bond market is getting a little nervous about the economic outlook. I actually think the economy is fundamentally strong. By year-end, if the economy holds up, which we forecast it will, that’s when we expect rates, especially in the long end, to start to edge higher,” TD Securities head of global interest rate strategy Priya Misra told Reuters.

In the U.S., fell 1.8% month-on-month in July. The latest U.S. jobs report, including , is due on Friday.