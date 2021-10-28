Asian stocks decline on China worries, coal plunge hurts Indonesia

Asian stocks fell across the board on

Thursday as investors were unsettled by risks of renewed

U.S.-China tension, potentially adding to existing global supply

chain issues, while the Indonesian rupiah led losses among

currencies.

Stocks of trade-reliant Asian countries like Philippines

, Singapore and Indonesia shed between 0.3%

and 0.7%. Shanghai equities dropped the most, down 1.1%,

with the yuan easing 0.1%.

Investor focus was squarely on developments in China,

grappling with an economic slowdown due to an energy crunch and

crisis in its property sector, with fresh COVID-19 outbreaks

adding to jitters.

News of the U.S. telecoms regulator revoking China Telecom’s

authorisation to operate late on Wednesday compounded

worries for market participants only too aware that tensions

between the world’s two biggest economies previously threw

global trade into a disarray.

“Focus in the region may revolve around ongoing COVID-19

risks in China, with infections in Beijing at an eight-month

high,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at retail trading

platform IG.

The ban on China Telecom also “fueled concerns that further

escalation could possibly bring back more U.S. scrutiny on

Chinese technology players, weighing on sentiment.”

Jakarta shares fell as much as 1.2%, to a two-week low, with

energy stocks leading the decline as coal futures plunged after

China stepped up ways in which it can control prices. Indonesia

is the world’s top thermal coal exporter.

The rupiah fell 0.2% on the same news, having lost

1.3% over the past 10 days since Beijing pledged to intervene in

the coal market.

The Philippine peso and the South Korean won

also slipped, while most other currencies traded flat

as souring risk sentiment supported the greenback’s safe-haven

status in the Asia trading session.

The Malaysian ringgit recouped early losses to gain

0.1% after September’s trade data beat expectations handily due

to a surge in petroleum products and palm oil exports.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield is up 12.3 basis

points at 1.395%​​

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up about 0.89

basis points at 6.162%

** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Keppel DC

REIT, down 1.7% and Singapore Technologies Engineering

Ltd, down 1.03%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0440 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCK STOCKS YTD %

S

DAILY

%

Japan +0.24 -9.07 -0.92 5.05

China -0.10 +2.04 -0.93 1.61

India +0.19 -2.42 -0.61 29.45

Indonesia -0.20 -1.11 -1.02 9.30

Malaysia +0.10 -3.11 -0.67 -3.36

Philippines -0.20 -5.42 -1.07 0.18

S.Korea -0.03 -7.19 0.20 5.50

Singapore +0.06 -1.97 -0.39 12.72

Taiwan +0.01 +2.37 -0.37 15.47

Thailand +0.33 -9.89 0.01 12.32

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth

Maxwell)

Comments

