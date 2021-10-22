Asian stocks broadly higher after Evergrande makes bond payment

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Author of the article:

Most emerging Asian stock markets recouped

early losses on Friday after embattled developer China

Evergrande Group made a bond payment to avert a

default, but gains were muted, with Indonesia shares threatening

to snap a five-week winning streak.

China, Jakarta, South Korea and

Singapore equities all opened lower but later rose

between 0.1% to 0.4%, while Malaysia shares trimmed some

losses.

Evergrande wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for

a dollar bond interest payment that had been due on Sept. 23, a

source told Reuters, which eased some worries about its problems

spilling over into China’s real estate sector and the broader

economy.

Property firms on the Shanghai bourse rallied.

“Evergrande’s reported bond coupon payment is a positive

development towards supporting market sentiment for the

immediate term,” said Han Tan, chief market strategist at

Exinity.

“But market participants still have major concerns to

contend with, including the energy crises in major economies and

‘stagflation’ risks,” he added.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index advanced 0.4% and was headed

for a third weekly gain even as coronavirus restrictions in the

country were extended this week for one month. The local

currency firmed 0.2%.

The stock index has been relatively resilient as investors

maybe agreeing with the country’s endemic stance to not aim for

zero-COVID cases but live with a high vaccination rate to

control a rise in infections, said Yeap Jun Rong, market

strategist at retail trading platform IG.

Indonesian shares hovered below record highs as signs that

Southeast Asia’s largest economy was rebounding soundly from a

devastating COVID-19 wave boosted investor confidence.

However, tumbling coal futures after Beijing’s vow to

intervene to rein in prices sparked concerns about whether the

Indonesian economy would be able to sustain growth at the same

momentum since it’s the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter.

Jakarta’s main index was little changed by midday, while

the rupiah slipped 0.3% against the dollar, taking its

losses to around 0.7% in two sessions.

Most other Asian currencies such as Taiwan’s dollar

, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit

traded flat to lower as the greenback firmed on upbeat

jobs and housing data in the United States.

Thai financial markets were shut for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 1.6 basis

points at 4.611%

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis

points at 1.758%

** Top gainers on Singapore’s STI include Sembcorp

Industries Ltd, up 4.1%, and Thai Beverage PCL

, up 2.13%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0437 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.08 -9.49 0.47 5.10

China -0.08 +2.05 0.09 3.60

India +0.03 -2.37 0.54 30.71

Indonesia -0.28 -0.85 0.05 10.99

Malaysia +0.00 -3.27 -0.42 -2.60

Philippines -0.12 -5.59 -0.38 2.02

S.Korea -0.13 -7.85 0.09 4.75

Singapore +0.16 -1.82 0.31 12.47

Taiwan +0.02 +2.07 -0.06 14.57

Thailand +0.00 -10.25 0.36 13.39

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR