Asian stocks broadly higher after Evergrande makes bond payment

Most emerging Asian stock markets recouped
early losses on Friday after embattled developer China
Evergrande Group made a bond payment to avert a
default, but gains were muted, with Indonesia shares threatening
to snap a five-week winning streak.
China, Jakarta, South Korea and
Singapore equities all opened lower but later rose
between 0.1% to 0.4%, while Malaysia shares trimmed some
losses.
Evergrande wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for
a dollar bond interest payment that had been due on Sept. 23, a
source told Reuters, which eased some worries about its problems
spilling over into China’s real estate sector and the broader
economy.
Property firms on the Shanghai bourse rallied.
“Evergrande’s reported bond coupon payment is a positive
development towards supporting market sentiment for the
immediate term,” said Han Tan, chief market strategist at
Exinity.
“But market participants still have major concerns to
contend with, including the energy crises in major economies and
‘stagflation’ risks,” he added.
Singapore’s Straits Times Index advanced 0.4% and was headed
for a third weekly gain even as coronavirus restrictions in the
country were extended this week for one month. The local
currency firmed 0.2%.
The stock index has been relatively resilient as investors
maybe agreeing with the country’s endemic stance to not aim for
zero-COVID cases but live with a high vaccination rate to
control a rise in infections, said Yeap Jun Rong, market
strategist at retail trading platform IG.
Indonesian shares hovered below record highs as signs that
Southeast Asia’s largest economy was rebounding soundly from a
devastating COVID-19 wave boosted investor confidence.
However, tumbling coal futures after Beijing’s vow to
intervene to rein in prices sparked concerns about whether the
Indonesian economy would be able to sustain growth at the same
momentum since it’s the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter.
Jakarta’s main index was little changed by midday, while
the rupiah slipped 0.3% against the dollar, taking its
losses to around 0.7% in two sessions.
Most other Asian currencies such as Taiwan’s dollar
, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit
traded flat to lower as the greenback firmed on upbeat
jobs and housing data in the United States.
Thai financial markets were shut for a holiday.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 1.6 basis
points at 4.611%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis
points at 1.758%
** Top gainers on Singapore’s STI include Sembcorp
Industries Ltd, up 4.1%, and Thai Beverage PCL
, up 2.13%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0437 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan -0.08 -9.49 0.47 5.10
China -0.08 +2.05 0.09 3.60
India +0.03 -2.37 0.54 30.71
Indonesia -0.28 -0.85 0.05 10.99
Malaysia +0.00 -3.27 -0.42 -2.60
Philippines -0.12 -5.59 -0.38 2.02
S.Korea -0.13 -7.85 0.09 4.75
Singapore +0.16 -1.82 0.31 12.47
Taiwan +0.02 +2.07 -0.06 14.57
Thailand +0.00 -10.25 0.36 13.39
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
