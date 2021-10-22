Asian stocks attempt rebound as Evergrande payment calms some nerves

Article content
Most emerging Asian stock markets recouped early losses
on Friday after embattled developer China Evergrande Group made a bond
payment to avert a default, but gains were muted, with Indonesia set to snap a
five-week winning streak.
Jakarta and Singapore equities opened lower before gaining
0.2% and 0.4%, respectively, while South Korea and Malaysia shares
trimmed losses.
Evergrande wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a dollar bond
interest payment that had been due on Sept. 23, a source told Reuters, which
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
eased some worries about its problems spilling over into China’s real estate
sector and the broader economy.
“Evergrande’s reported bond coupon payment is a positive development towards
supporting market sentiment for the immediate term,” said Han Tan, chief market
strategist at Exinity.
“But market participants still have major concerns to contend with,
including the energy crises in major economies and ‘stagflation’ risks.”
Nerves ahead of the corporate earnings season in Malaysia for the September
quarter when most of the country was in a lockdown kept a lid on stock gains
there.
Lender CIMB Group Holdings dropped 2% after investment banks
downgraded the stock on weak forecast, while telco Maxis Bhd fell by
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
just as much.
Indonesian shares hovered below record highs as signs that Southeast Asia’s
largest economy was rebounding soundly from a devastating COVID-19 wave boosted
investor confidence.
However, tumbling coal futures after Beijing’s vow to intervene to rein in
prices sparked concerns whether the Indonesian economy would be able to sustain
its growth momentum since it’s the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter.
The rupiah slipped for a second day, taking its losses to around 0.7%
this week.
Most other Asian currencies such as Taiwan’s dollar, the Philippine
peso and the Malaysian ringgit traded little changed as the
greenback firmed on upbeat U.S. economic data.
Thai financial markets were shut for a holiday.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
HIGHLIGHTS
** Singapore shares headed for a third weekly gain
** The local currency firms 0.2%; Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield
is up 3.1 basis points at 1.259%
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.2 basis points at 6.183%
Asia stock indexes and currencies
at 0713 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
DAILY % YTD %
Japan -0.04 -9.45 0.34 4.96
China +0.00 +2.14 -0.34 3.16
India +0.19 -2.21 -0.13 29.84
Indonesia -0.25 -0.81 0.25 11.21
Malaysia +0.02 -3.25 -0.43 -2.61
Philippines -0.04 -5.51 -0.30 2.10
S.Korea +0.01 -7.72 -0.04 4.62
Singapore +0.22 -1.76 0.38 12.54
Taiwan +0.09 +2.14 0.00 14.64
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.