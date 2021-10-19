Asian shares track Wall Street higher, China rebounds

Article content HONG KONG — Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world’s second-largest economy. The dollar was under pressure as weak U.S. factory data tempered expectations about any near-term interest rate increases. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.76% on Tuesday. It is up about 5% since its 12-month low hit on Oct. 5, largely in line with a similar rally in world shares following a strong opening to the U.S. earnings season.

Article content However, the Asian benchmark is still well off its level in late July, when a series of regulatory changes in China roiled markets. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.56%. “Asian markets have been generally following Wall Street and continuing the rebound – except worries about the Chinese economy’s growth are hurting that market’s performance,” said Edison Pun, Senior Market Analyst at Saxo Markets. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to rise 0.62% on Tuesday, a day they fell 1.1% when China reported gross domestic product growth slowed in the third quarter. There were also gains in Hong Kong up 1.21% Australia, up 0.2%, and South Korea, 0.63% higher. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, gained 0.08%. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.34% and the Nasdaq ended up 0.84 while the Dow edged 0.1% lower, hurt by weaker factory data.