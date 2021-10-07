Asian shares rise on stronger global risk appetite as oil prices ease

Article content HONG KONG — Asian shares rallied on Thursday, taking heart from a late recovery on Wall Street after U.S. politicians appeared near to a temporary deal to avert a federal debt default and as Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies, calming volatile markets. Oil prices also dropped back from multi-year highs hit a day earlier, having been a major contributor to this week’s equities sell off, while U.S. benchmark Treasury yields and major currencies steadied amid the calmer mood.

Article content MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.25% in early trade, regaining ground lost in recent days to be little changed on the week. “Sharp increases in energy prices have clearly contributed to the latest leg up in bond yields, which has been accompanied by weakness in equity markets around the world,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. As oil prices came off on Thursday, there were gains in share benchmarks in Korea up 1.3%, Australia up 0.64%, and Hong Kong up 2%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.89%, and U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, gained 0.42%. Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday. U.S. crude dipped 0.34% to $77.17 a barrel, extending a fall from late on Wednesday after hitting a seven-year high of $79.78 earlier that day. Brent crude was steady at $81.04 per barrel, off its three -year high of $83.47 also hit on Wednesday.