Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — Asian shares held near year-to-date lows on Wednesday as overnight declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping through the region. The dollar stayed strong against most peers, while New Zealand’s central bank held off on a widely expected decision to raise interest rates after the discovery of a Delta variant case sent the country into lockdown. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand would have been the first G10 central bank to begin hiking interest rates, but said the decision to hold was made in the context of the nationwide restrictions.

Article content MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19%, having fallen for the past five sessions, and traded just above year-to-date lows touched in July. Chinese blue chips rose 0.21% and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35%. Taiwan stocks fell 1.09%. “A narrative around the peaking of economic growth in the second or third quarter is really hitting home,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Investors are trying balance the reopening of economies as vaccination rates go up, but also seeing the effects of the spreading Delta variant and that’s being reflected in the slowing economic data most of which has been surprising on the downside in the last two weeks,” Craig said.