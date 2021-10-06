Asian shares fall with oil at multi-year highs, U.S. yields surge

Article content HONG KONG — Asian shares dropped on Wednesday and U.S. benchmark yields rose to a three-and-a-half month top as investors stayed jittery about inflation with oil prices reaching new multi-year highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.69%. Futures also pointed to a lower open in Europe with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures off 0.72% in early trade and FTSE futures down 0.6%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis shed 0.4%.

Article content U.S. crude rose 0.24% to $79.11 a barrel, its highest level since 2014. Brent crude gained 0.3% to $82.80 per barrel, having hit a three-year high in the previous session, driven by concerns about energy supply and a decision on Monday by the OPEC+ group of producers to stick to a planned output increase rather than raising it further. “OPEC’s outlook suggests further reductions in global oil stockpiles. That’s a problem given that oil inventories are already low,” wrote analysts at CBA in a note. These worries have also weighed on equity markets, with investors concerned that higher energy prices could force central banks to raise rates more quickly to react to rising inflation. “Oil needs to come off a bit,” said Dave Wang, a portfolio manager at Nuvest Capital in Singapore. “A further spike in oil will force everyone to reassess inflation assumptions.”