Asian shares fall further, dollar stays strong

Article content HONG KONG — Asian shares extended losses on Friday from the 2021 low set a day earlier, while the dollar held onto its recent gains sitting at a nine-month high. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.75%, with Chinese blue chips down 1.22% and Hong Kong down 0.53%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.53%, and U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.26%. A day earlier Asian and European stock markets and oil fell sharply and the dollar rose to a nine month high, after the prospect of the Federal Reserve cutting back bond purchases spooked investors.

Article content This also sent the dollar to its highest level since early November, gains which it held onto on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was little changed from the previous day at 93.517 on Friday. “The recent weakness in Asian equity markets is partly driven by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar as the market prepares for the gradual reduction of monetary stimulus,” said Fan Cheuk Wan, HSBC’s Asia chief investment officer for private banking. The strong dollar will keep Asian equity markets volatile so we need to wait for clarity from Jackson Hole,” she added. The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech that will be scoured for clues on the central bank’s next steps.