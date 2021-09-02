Asian gasoil markets perk up as Europe enters peak demand season

Article content SINGAPORE — Asia’s gasoil market is showing signs of life, despite lackluster regional demand in the wake of widespread coronavirus outbreaks, as Europe sucks up cargoes to restock heating oil in the peak demand period ahead of winter. Steady arbitrage flows to Europe have boosted cash differentials for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade in Singapore to their biggest premiums in more than three months, while gasoil refining profit margins are at their strongest since April 2020.

Article content “The East-West gasoil arb will likely remain open in the near term, as firming demand in Europe leading up to winter heating contrasts against weakness in Asia,” said Serena Huang, a senior market analyst at oil analytics firm Vortexa. “With transatlantic gasoil flows from the U.S. to Europe disrupted by Hurricane Ida, more Asian gasoil barrels could be heading West to meet the firming demand in Europe.” More than 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) of gasoil loaded in Asia last month are heading to Europe, an increase of 30% from July, Vortexa data showed. Diesel exports from Asia and the Middle East to Europe were set to reach 2.2 million tonnes in August, their highest since October 2020, while September scheduled flows to Europe have already topped 1 million tonnes, Refinitiv data showed.