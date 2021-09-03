Asian gasoil markets perk up as Europe enters peak demand season

Article content SINGAPORE — Asia’s gasoil market is showing signs of life, despite lackluster regional demand in the wake of widespread coronavirus outbreaks, as Europe sucks up cargoes to restock heating oil in the peak demand period ahead of winter. Steady arbitrage flows to Europe have boosted cash differentials for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade in Singapore to their biggest premiums since July last year on Thursday, while gasoil refining profit margins are at their strongest since April 2020.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The East-West gasoil arb will likely remain open in the near term, as firming demand in Europe leading up to winter heating contrasts against weakness in Asia,” said Serena Huang, a senior market analyst at oil analytics firm Vortexa. “With transatlantic gasoil flows from the U.S. to Europe disrupted by Hurricane Ida, more Asian gasoil barrels could be heading West to meet the firming demand in Europe.” More than 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) of gasoil loaded in Asia last month are heading to Europe, an increase of 30% from July, Vortexa data showed. Diesel exports from Asia and the Middle East to Europe were set to reach 2.2 million tonnes in August, their highest since October 2020, while September scheduled flows to Europe have already topped 1 million

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content tonnes, Refinitiv data showed. “The East-West gasoil arb should start to look very interesting as we head into the northern hemisphere peak demand season… The values have recently fallen off quite a bit, and that is obviously going to facilitate a few more cargoes going that way,” said Kevin Wright, Kpler’s lead analyst for Asia Pacific. “It surprises me that it has taken this long for the arb to open more, given the length in Asia that needs to be cleared, and the relative levels or rates of COVID-19 recovery and the relative demand that should imply.” As more vaccinations are completed and COVID-19 lockdowns ease, Europe’s industrial heartlands are speeding a recovery in demand that pushed gasoil stocks last week in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA)

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content hub to their lowest in more than three months. “European diesel demand typically firms over September to November, supported by household restocking of heating oil, particularly in Germany,” consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note, adding that the country accounted for 30% to 40% of regional heating oil demand over winter. “Europe’s diesel import requirement will likely rise to 1.23 million bpd in Q4 2021.” With severe coronavirus outbreaks damping travel and industrial activity across much of Asia, traders and refiners are expected to exploit the open arbitrage window to Europe by increasing exports. Some are even banking on using new-build very large crude carriers (VLCCs) on their maiden voyages to

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ship bulk volumes, market watchers said. One VLCC, CS Hunan Venture loaded gasoil from India in July and off-loaded it to smaller vessels that discharged in Africa and Europe. Another tanker, Torm Hellerup, is set to load 90,000 tonnes of gasoil from Yanbu this month for Arab Gulf delivery, tracking data showed. Ships loading ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) or gasoil from the East in September for delivery in the West: Vessel Quantity Product Charterer Origin Destination Vessel Type CPP (tonnes) Kmarin Resolution 90,000 ULSD Clearlake Sikka Europe LR2 Polaris Bay 90,000 ULSD Mercuria Sikka Europe LR2 Front Pollux 90,000 ULSD CSSA Mideast Europe LR2 Gulf Stirling 90,000 Gasoil Trafigura Sikka Western Africa LR2 Seaenvoy 90,000 ULSD Admic Ruwais Europe LR2 Front Cheetah 90,000 ULSD Aramco Yanbu Suez LR2 Sealegend 90,000 Gasoil UNIPEC Mailiao Singapore LR2 Sloane Square 90,000 ULSD UNIPEC Yanbu Europe LR2 Kmarin Restraint 90,000 ULSD Clearlake Sikka Europe LR2 Soho Square 90,000 ULSD UNIPEC Yanbu Europe LR2 Source: Kpler, Refinitiv (Reporting by Koustav Samanta, Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Gavin Maguire and Clarence Fernandez)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.