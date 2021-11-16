Asian FX rise on Xi-Biden talks, yuan hits 5-month peak

Against the backdrop, China’s yuan hit its

range of issues including tariffs on China imposed by former

responsibility to avoid conflict. They are expected to discuss a

Jinping and Biden opened talks warmly and stressed their

in two weeks.

Biden, with the South Korean won hovering at its strongest level

talks between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe

Tuesday as traders were encouraged by positive developments in

Most emerging Asian currencies rose on

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

highest in more than five months. The Thai baht and the

Singapore dollar firmed 0.1% each, while the South Korean

won rose as much as 0.3%.

“Expect some sort of loose agreement to get reparations of

trade relations back on track, and at best agreeing to disagree

on issues surrounding Taiwan, South China Sea and Hong Kong,”

said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst at Mizuho, in a note.

Maybank analysts said the yuan’s resilience seemed to be

“anchoring stability” among Asian emerging market currencies.

In the stock market, the Jakarta benchmark was up

0.6% to lead gains and was on track for its best day in a week.

The Indonesian rupiah swung between small gains and

losses as investors awaited Bank Indonesia’s (BI) policy meeting