Asian FX rise on Xi-Biden talks, yuan hits 5-month peak

Most emerging Asian currencies rose on

Tuesday as traders were encouraged by positive developments in

talks between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe

Biden, with the South Korean won hovering at its strongest level

in two weeks.

Jinping and Biden opened talks warmly and stressed their

responsibility to avoid conflict. They are expected to discuss a

range of issues including tariffs on China imposed by former

U.S. President Donald Trump.

Against the backdrop, China’s yuan hit its

highest in more than five months. The Thai baht and the

Singapore dollar firmed 0.1% each, while the South Korean

won rose as much as 0.3%.

“Expect some sort of loose agreement to get reparations of

trade relations back on track, and at best agreeing to disagree

on issues surrounding Taiwan, South China Sea and Hong Kong,”

said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst at Mizuho, in a note.

Maybank analysts said the yuan’s resilience seemed to be

“anchoring stability” among Asian emerging market currencies.

In the stock market, the Jakarta benchmark was up

0.6% to lead gains and was on track for its best day in a week.

The Indonesian rupiah swung between small gains and

losses as investors awaited Bank Indonesia’s (BI) policy meeting

on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates

unchanged to aid an economic recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic, according to a Reuters poll.

Goldman Sachs analysts did not expect BI to start unwinding

pandemic-era policy until next year, according to a research

note over the weekend.

“Improving activity, rising inflation and U.S. Federal

Reserve policy tightening are likely to push BI to normalize

policy settings, starting in the second-quarter of 2022,” the

Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Thai stocks extended gains to a fourth session and

hit their highest in nearly a month after the government on

Monday forecast higher growth for 2021, with more stimulus set

to be introduced.

On the downside, losses in local industrial stocks dragged

the Philippine stock benchmark by 0.5%, while the peso

weakened 0.3%.

The Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on

interest rates when it meets on Thursday for a policy review,

according to a separate Reuters poll.

Shares in South Korea, Singapore and India

were flat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.6 basis

points at 6.182%

**Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.562%

**Aboitiz Equity Ventures and San Miguel Corp

shed over 2%, each on the Philippine stock exchange

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.02 -9.55 0.14 8.65

China +0.16 +2.43 0.29 2.03

India -0.02 -1.93 -0.27 29.18

Indonesia +0.00 -1.20 0.42 11.12

Malaysia +0.02 -3.34 0.19 -6.26

Philippines -0.30 -4.51 -0.18 2.65

S.Korea -0.03 -7.86 -0.16 4.22

Singapore +0.04 -2.34 -0.01 13.94

Taiwan +0.01 +2.54 0.10 19.82

Thailand +0.00 -8.44 0.41 13.53

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments

