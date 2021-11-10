Asian FX mixed; Taiwan dlr, Philippine peso strengthen

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 112.900 112.85 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.348 1.3466 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 27.725 27.772 +0.17
Korean won 1180.900 1177.2 -0.31
Baht 32.760 32.76 +0.00
Peso 50.140 50.15 +0.02
Rupiah 14250.000 14240 -0.07
Rupee 74.035 74.035 +0.00
Ringgit 4.150 4.1475 -0.05
Yuan 6.394 6.394 +0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 112.900 103.24 -8.56
Sing dlr 1.348 1.3209 -2.00
Taiwan dlr 27.725 28.483 +2.73
Korean won 1180.900 1086.20 -8.02
Baht 32.760 29.96 -8.55
Peso 50.140 48.01 -4.25
Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47
Rupee 74.035 73.07 -1.31
Ringgit 4.150 4.0400 -2.64
Yuan 6.394 6.5283 +2.11
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)