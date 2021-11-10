Asian FX mixed; Taiwan dlr, Philippine peso strengthen

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 112.900 112.85 -0.04

Sing dlr 1.348 1.3466 -0.09

Taiwan dlr 27.725 27.772 +0.17

Korean won 1180.900 1177.2 -0.31

Baht 32.760 32.76 +0.00

Peso 50.140 50.15 +0.02

Rupiah 14250.000 14240 -0.07

Rupee 74.035 74.035 +0.00

Ringgit 4.150 4.1475 -0.05

Yuan 6.394 6.394 +0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 112.900 103.24 -8.56

Sing dlr 1.348 1.3209 -2.00

Taiwan dlr 27.725 28.483 +2.73

Korean won 1180.900 1086.20 -8.02

Baht 32.760 29.96 -8.55

Peso 50.140 48.01 -4.25

Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47

Rupee 74.035 73.07 -1.31

Ringgit 4.150 4.0400 -2.64

Yuan 6.394 6.5283 +2.11

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)