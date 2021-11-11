Asian FX fall on strong dollar, Philippines leads stocks lower

Article content

Philippine and South Korean stocks led

most emerging Asian equity markets lower on Thursday as high

inflation data from the United States stoked fears of policy

tightening, while a strong dollar kept the region’s currencies

on the backfoot.

The South Korean won eased 0.4% to lead falls

among currencies, and was at its weakest in over three weeks, as

the greenback stood at its highest levels of the year.

Overnight data showed that U.S. consumer prices in October

gained the most in 31 years, strengthening the case for the