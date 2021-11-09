Asian firm Beximco to sell generic version of Merck COVID-19 pill By Reuters

(Reuters) – Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it would begin selling a generic version of Merck’s antiviral pill for COVID-19 following emergency use authorisation from national regulators.
Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, is still under review by regulators in the United States and Europe but was approved for use in the UK last week.
Beximco said it would first launch the generic version – expected to be more affordable – locally in Bangladesh before considering exports depending on regulatory approvals globally.
