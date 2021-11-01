Asian factories shake off lockdown blues, now face supply headaches

Article content TOKYO — Asia’s manufacturing activity grew in October as emerging economies saw COVID-19 infections subside, but rising input costs, material shortages and slowing Chinese growth cloud the outlook, business surveys showed on Monday. Policymakers in the region face pressures on multiple fronts as they steer their economies out of the pandemic-induced doldrums while also trying to keep prices under control amid rising commodity costs and parts shortages. China’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October, the private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed on Monday, as dwindling COVID-19 cases drove up domestic demand.

But a sub-index for output showed production shrank for the third straight month due to power shortages and rising costs, falling in line with Sunday's official PMI that showed factory activity in October shrank more than expected. "Shortages of raw materials and soaring commodity prices, combined with electricity supply problems, created strong constraints for manufacturers and disrupted supply chains," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group. Factory activity in October expanded in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia as operations gradually normalized after being hit by shutdowns caused by a spike in COVID-19 infections. Taiwan saw manufacturing activity growth accelerate on robust chip demand, while Japan's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October in an encouraging sign for the world's third-largest economy.