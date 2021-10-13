Asian equities, FX gain as focus turns to U.S. inflation data

Article content
Singapore shares hit two-month highs on
Wednesday as most Asian equities logged strong gains, with
stocks in India scaling a record high to mark their fifth
consecutive session of gains.
Among currencies, South Korea’s won and
Philippine peso appreciated as the dollar eased from its
near one-year highs with markets waiting for U.S. inflation
numbers.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six rivals, eased marginally to 94.356 from Tuesday,
when it touched 94.563 for the first time since late September
Article content
2020.
Investor focus turns to the U.S. September inflation numbers
expected later in the global day to gauge the Fed’s policy amid
mounting inflationary pressures.
“Expectations are for U.S. core inflation rate to remain
elevated at 4% year-on-year, with any outperformance potentially
providing further strength for the dollar,” Yeap Jun Rong, a
market strategist at IG said in a note.
“The overall risks to markets may be a quicker-than-expected
pullback in monetary policy support, and the inflation data will
be looked upon for confirmation.”
In Asia, the Singapore dollar firmed modestly while
shares jumped as much as 1.6% to their highest since
mid-August, a day ahead of a central bank policy meeting and
release of third-quarter preliminary economic growth data.
Article content
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which manages
policy via exchange rate settings rather than interest rates, is
expected to make no changes to its policy, a Reuters poll
showed.
The economic growth data, also scheduled for Thursday, is
expected to show that the city-state’s economy grew 6.6% on year
in the September quarter, versus 14.7% growth in the prior
quarter, according to a Reuters poll.
Among other currencies, Malaysia’s ringgit and
India’s rupee made modest gains, while China’s yuan
firmed as data showed September export growth
unexpectedly picked up.
India’s Nifty 50 added 0.8% to scale a record high,
with Tata Motors soaring nearly 20% on plans to boost
electric-vehicle investments.
Article content
India’s retail inflation eased to a five-month low in
September, data showed on Tuesday, helped by softer food prices
and weak consumer demand.
Elsewhere, shares in Jakarta were trading 0.5%
higher after soaring nearly 2% to hit a more than two-year peak,
while equities in Kuala Lumpur advanced up to 0.7%.
Markets in Thailand, were closed for a
holiday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.7 basis points
to 6.345%
** U.S. 2-year Treasury yields rise to 0.3520%
** Indonesia Sept. trade surplus likely narrowed – Reuters
poll –
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0611 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK
DAILY YTD X S S YTD
% % DAILY %
%
Japan +0.11 -9.0 <.n2>
China
India +0.10 -3.1 <.ns ei>
Indones -0.04 -1.2 <.jk ia se>
Malaysi +0.14 -3.3 <.kl a se>
Philipp +0.43 -5.1 <.ps ines i>
S.Korea
Singapo +0.19 -2.4 <.st re i>
Taiwan +0.01 +1.1 <.tw ii>
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
