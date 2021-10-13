Asian equities, FX gain as focus turns to U.S. inflation data

Article content Singapore shares hit two-month highs on Wednesday as most Asian equities logged strong gains, with stocks in India scaling a record high to mark their fifth consecutive session of gains. Among currencies, South Korea’s won and Philippine peso appreciated as the dollar eased from its near one-year highs with markets waiting for U.S. inflation numbers. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, eased marginally to 94.356 from Tuesday, when it touched 94.563 for the first time since late September

Article content 2020. Investor focus turns to the U.S. September inflation numbers expected later in the global day to gauge the Fed’s policy amid mounting inflationary pressures. “Expectations are for U.S. core inflation rate to remain elevated at 4% year-on-year, with any outperformance potentially providing further strength for the dollar,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG said in a note. “The overall risks to markets may be a quicker-than-expected pullback in monetary policy support, and the inflation data will be looked upon for confirmation.” In Asia, the Singapore dollar firmed modestly while shares jumped as much as 1.6% to their highest since mid-August, a day ahead of a central bank policy meeting and release of third-quarter preliminary economic growth data.

Article content The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which manages policy via exchange rate settings rather than interest rates, is expected to make no changes to its policy, a Reuters poll showed. The economic growth data, also scheduled for Thursday, is expected to show that the city-state’s economy grew 6.6% on year in the September quarter, versus 14.7% growth in the prior quarter, according to a Reuters poll. Among other currencies, Malaysia’s ringgit and India’s rupee made modest gains, while China’s yuan firmed as data showed September export growth unexpectedly picked up. India’s Nifty 50 added 0.8% to scale a record high, with Tata Motors soaring nearly 20% on plans to boost electric-vehicle investments.

Article content India’s retail inflation eased to a five-month low in September, data showed on Tuesday, helped by softer food prices and weak consumer demand. Elsewhere, shares in Jakarta were trading 0.5% higher after soaring nearly 2% to hit a more than two-year peak, while equities in Kuala Lumpur advanced up to 0.7%. Markets in Thailand, were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.7 basis points to 6.345% ** U.S. 2-year Treasury yields rise to 0.3520% ** Indonesia Sept. trade surplus likely narrowed – Reuters poll – Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0611 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.11 -9.0 <.n2> China 7 EC> India +0.10 -3.1 <.ns ei> Indones -0.04 -1.2 <.jk ia se> Malaysi +0.14 -3.3 <.kl a se> Philipp +0.43 -5.1 <.ps ines i> S.Korea 8 11> Singapo +0.19 -2.4 <.st re i> Taiwan +0.01 +1.1 <.tw ii> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

