Asian equities, FX gain as focus turns to U.S. inflation data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Singapore shares hit two-month highs on

Wednesday as most Asian equities logged strong gains, with

stocks in India scaling a record high to mark their fifth

consecutive session of gains.

Among currencies, South Korea’s won and

Philippine peso appreciated as the dollar eased from its

near one-year highs with markets waiting for U.S. inflation

numbers.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, eased marginally to 94.356 from Tuesday,

when it touched 94.563 for the first time since late September

2020.

Investor focus turns to the U.S. September inflation numbers

expected later in the global day to gauge the Fed’s policy amid

mounting inflationary pressures.

“Expectations are for U.S. core inflation rate to remain

elevated at 4% year-on-year, with any outperformance potentially

providing further strength for the dollar,” Yeap Jun Rong, a

market strategist at IG said in a note.

“The overall risks to markets may be a quicker-than-expected

pullback in monetary policy support, and the inflation data will

be looked upon for confirmation.”

In Asia, the Singapore dollar firmed modestly while

shares jumped as much as 1.6% to their highest since

mid-August, a day ahead of a central bank policy meeting and

release of third-quarter preliminary economic growth data.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which manages

policy via exchange rate settings rather than interest rates, is

expected to make no changes to its policy, a Reuters poll

showed.

The economic growth data, also scheduled for Thursday, is

expected to show that the city-state’s economy grew 6.6% on year

in the September quarter, versus 14.7% growth in the prior

quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

Among other currencies, Malaysia’s ringgit and

India’s rupee made modest gains, while China’s yuan

firmed as data showed September export growth

unexpectedly picked up.

India’s Nifty 50 added 0.8% to scale a record high,

with Tata Motors soaring nearly 20% on plans to boost

electric-vehicle investments.

India’s retail inflation eased to a five-month low in

September, data showed on Tuesday, helped by softer food prices

and weak consumer demand.

Elsewhere, shares in Jakarta were trading 0.5%

higher after soaring nearly 2% to hit a more than two-year peak,

while equities in Kuala Lumpur advanced up to 0.7%.

Markets in Thailand, were closed for a

holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.7 basis points

to 6.345%

** U.S. 2-year Treasury yields rise to 0.3520%

** Indonesia Sept. trade surplus likely narrowed – Reuters

poll –

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0611 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan +0.11 -9.0 <.n2>

China 7 EC>

India +0.10 -3.1 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.04 -1.2 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.14 -3.3 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.43 -5.1 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 8 11>

Singapo +0.19 -2.4 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.01 +1.1 <.tw ii>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj

Kalluvila)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR