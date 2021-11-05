Asian Doll & The Mother Of King Von’s Son Exchange Words On Twitter

Saturday will officially make it one year since rapper King Von was killed in Atlanta. Over the past year, there have been quite a few exchanges that have taken place on social media involving family members, exes, and others. The latest exchange that took place was between his ex-girlfriend Asian Doll, and Kema the mother of his son, Dayvon Jr.

The exchange started on Wednesday after Kema posted a message on her Instagram story in response to a clip from Asian Doll’s Instagram live.

In the clip Asian Doll spoke to her supporters and acknowledged that King Von was one of the most handsome rappers she was involved with, however, she dealt with a lot during their relationship. She proceeded to say, “I had that, look what I dealt with, come on now…use your head. I’m not going back down that road. I’m not dealing with nobody who I just feel like is just finna just like crash out and pass away that’s stupid. Imma go get the next lit cute rapper who is in beef, and who’s just like…nah we ain’t doing that.”

Kema responded and said, “My baby daddy didn’t ‘crash out & die’ he served his purpose in life & when God felt like it was his time, he called him home.”

That unleashed a series of tweets where Asian posted old tweets from Kema speaking on King Von.

Asian then explained and said, “I said I’m not dating nobody who I feel like gone crash out cause I can’t deal with another death…stop stalking me b**ch.” She continued, “But you wished death on him & said ‘You hope he die’ when he left yo a** now you sick…dumb a** b**ch, now look at you sh*tty a**.”

On Thursday, the ladies continued to call each other out in a series of tweets as they argued about what was said and done in the past. Kema explained why she decided to no longer be cool with Asian after King Von’s passing. Asian ended her series of tweets by sharing a photo of her and her new boyfriend Jackboy and said, “New chapter, so what.”

As previously reported, King Von was killed last November by Timothy Leeks, an associate of rapper Quando Rando. Von was shot as he and Quando got into a fight.

