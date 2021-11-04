Asian Doll Takes To Social Media To Reveal She’s Ready To Settle Down & Is Waiting For Jackboy To “Marry” Her

#Roommates, Asian Doll is currently flying high in her whirlwind romance with Jackboy—and things are apparently going so well that she is officially ready to settle down. In a series of tweets, Asian Doll made it clear that she is ready for that forever love with Jackboy and is waiting for him to “marry” her.

Asian Doll posted the following messages to Twitter regarding her relationship with Jackboy:

“I be talking bout Von to my boyfriend & he be right here picking my head up giving me great advice it’s no secret what I’m going through cause it’s public I’m just happy I got somebody who accepts me for ME. I’ll talk about Von at my wedding & still marry Jack tf you gone do bout it. Jack need to marry me let’s tie the knot n***a.”

She continued, adding that “My problem is I wanna move in together now get married & start a family Tf we waiting on.”

As we previously reported back in September, Jackboy publicly confirmed his relationship with Asian Doll. In an interview with Wild 94.1, he said he was “rocking with” her.

When asked about his current relationship status and if he was in love, Jackboy stated “Love…that’s a super duper word right there. I don’t like to play with my love. But I’m rocking with her, she cool. But love that’s a strong, strong word.”

