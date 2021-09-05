Asian Doll And Lord Gisselle Seemingly Exchange Words Over A Sexual Post About King Von

At this point, most people should know Asian Doll doesn’t play ‘lil games when it comes to King Von’s name and legacy. So, after Instagram influencer Lord Gisselle, made a sexual post referencing the deceased rapper, subliminal messages began flying across social accounts.

Lord Gisselle, whose real name is reportedly Aileen Gisselle, is the former girlfriend of boxer Devin Haney and a social media influencer boasting over 298,000 followers on Instagram alone. On Friday night she made a post to her Instagram Story and feed featuring a meme naming the late King Von. The post read “when I die y’all better shave my p****, I owe King Von some a**.” She didn’t include any extra words, emojis or stickers on the Instagram Story post. She kept the caption in the feed post simple with two emojis: the laughing face and the relieved face.

Shortly after, Asian Doll hopped on Twitter to air out her thoughts, leading fans to connect the dots to Lord Gisselle’s posts.

“When I see her ima beat her on God,” Asian Doll tweeted.

She followed up those threatening words with a tweet using over five derogatory words from th*t to sl*t to d*ck eating a*s h*e.” When another Twitter user suggested she should “stop worrying about others” and “focus” on herself, Asian explained her prior tweets.

“I am it’s just sad to watch that man name be in so much bullsh*t h**s think it’s cool to post funny quotes about Von,” Asian Doll tweeted. “B**ch this real life ain’t s**t funny ain’t sh*t a joke attention seeking a** h**es wouldn’t say s**t while he was here they was okay with eating d**k in private.”

The tweets didn’t live on the platform long as Asian Doll seemingly deleted them. The female rapper also didn’t name Lord Gisselle specifically. Still, Lord Gisselle must’ve caught wind of Asian Doll’s words because she seemingly responded late Friday night.

First, she made a post to her Instagram Story saying “Not y’all mad over a fkn repost” along with three laughing face emojis. Then, Lord Gisselle kept the shade train going with another post featuring a TikTok video by Jayda Cheaves speaking on not being able to post on social media because she “might end up on a blog.” Next, she reposted a picture of herself with the song “Take Yo Man” by City Girls playing.

Like Asian Doll, Lord Gisselle didn’t name anyone directly, but fans chatted on socials about how the messages are synced in terms of timing and words said.

Whew! Roomies, what do y’all think? Were Asian Doll and Gisselle targeting each other in their posts?

