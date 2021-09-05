Asian Doll And Lord Gisselle Exchange Heated Subliminal Messages On Social Media

At this point, most people should know Asian Doll doesn’t play ‘lil games when it comes to King Von’s name and legacy. So, after Instagram influencer Lord Giselle, made a sexual post referencing the deceased rapper, subliminal messages began flying across social accounts.

On Friday night Lord Gisselle made a post to her Instagram Story and feed featuring a meme naming the late King Von. The post read “when I die y’all better shave my p****, I owe King Von some a**.” She didn’t include any extra words, emojis or stickers on the Instagram Story post. She kept the caption simple with two emojis: the laughing face and the relieved face.

Shortly after, Asian Doll hopped on Twitter to air out her thoughts, leading fans to connect the dots to Lord Gisselle’s posts.

“When I see her ima beat her on God,” Asian Doll tweeted.

She followed up those threatening words with a tweet using over five derogatory words from th*t to a d*ck eating a** h*e.” When another Twitter user suggested she should “stop worrying about others” and “focus” on herself, Asian explained her prior tweets.

“I am it’s just sad to watch that man name be in so much bullsh*t h**s think it’s cool to post funny quotes about Von,” Asian Doll tweeted. “B**ch this real life ain’t s**t funny ain’t sh*t a joke attention seeking a** h**es wouldn’t say s**t while he was here they was okay with eating d**k in private.”

