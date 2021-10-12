Asian Development Bank boosts climate financing goal to $100 billion through 2030

Article content

WASHINGTON — The Asian Development Bank’s chief said on Tuesday said the lender will boost its climate financing goals by $20 billion to a new target of $100 billion through 2030 and aims to launch its concept for retiring coal-fired power plants at the COP26 climate conference in Scotland next month.

The plans, disclosed by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in an interview with Reuters, increase a 2018 goal for $80 billion in climate financing for developing countries in Asia.