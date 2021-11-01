Asian currencies weaken; S. Korean won, Thai baht fall most

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S.
DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 114.110 114 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.349 1.3488 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 27.836 27.82 -0.06
Korean won 1175.700 1168.6 -0.60
Baht 33.310 33.17 -0.42
Peso 50.520 50.521 +0.00
Rupiah 14200.000 14165 -0.25
Rupee 74.875 74.875 0.00
Ringgit 4.145 4.139 -0.14
Yuan 6.405 6.4046 -0.00
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 114.110 103.24 -9.53
Sing dlr 1.349 1.3209 -2.11
Taiwan dlr 27.836 28.483 +2.32
Korean won 1175.700 1086.20 -7.61
Baht 33.310 29.96 -10.06
Peso 50.520 48.01 -4.97
Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13
Rupee 74.875 73.07 -2.42
Ringgit 4.145 4.0400 -2.53
Yuan 6.405 6.5283 +1.93
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)