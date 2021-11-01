Asian currencies weaken; S. Korean won, Thai baht fall most

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.110 114 -0.10

Sing dlr 1.349 1.3488 -0.04

Taiwan dlr 27.836 27.82 -0.06

Korean won 1175.700 1168.6 -0.60

Baht 33.310 33.17 -0.42

Peso 50.520 50.521 +0.00

Rupiah 14200.000 14165 -0.25

Rupee 74.875 74.875 0.00

Ringgit 4.145 4.139 -0.14

Yuan 6.405 6.4046 -0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.110 103.24 -9.53

Sing dlr 1.349 1.3209 -2.11

Taiwan dlr 27.836 28.483 +2.32

Korean won 1175.700 1086.20 -7.61

Baht 33.310 29.96 -10.06

Peso 50.520 48.01 -4.97

Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13

Rupee 74.875 73.07 -2.42

Ringgit 4.145 4.0400 -2.53

Yuan 6.405 6.5283 +1.93

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)