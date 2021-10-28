Asian currencies weaken; S.Korean won, Philippine peso fall most

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.590 113.81 +0.19

Sing dlr 1.349 1.3482 -0.06

Taiwan dlr 27.836 27.827 -0.03

Korean won 1172.700 1170 -0.23

Baht 33.310 33.36 +0.15

Peso 50.775 50.66 -0.23

Rupiah 14200.000 14170 -0.21

Rupee 75.025 75.025 0.00

Ringgit 4.155 4.153 -0.04

Yuan 6.403 6.3915 -0.19

Change so far

in 2020

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.590 103.24 -9.11

Sing dlr 1.349 1.3209 -2.08

Taiwan dlr 27.836 28.483 +2.32

Korean won 1172.700 1086.20 -7.38

Baht 33.310 29.96 -10.06

Peso 50.775 48.01 -5.45

Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13

Rupee 75.025 73.07 -2.61

Ringgit 4.155 4.0400 -2.76

Yuan 6.403 6.5283 +1.95

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)