Asian currencies weaken as investors await Fed rate outlook

Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday

ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected commentary on

unwinding its pandemic-era policy support, with Thailand’s baht

down on a bleak annual economic growth forecast.

The South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead losses

against a firm dollar as investors awaited rate hike clues from

the Fed heading into next year.

“Fussing over whether the Fed will announce ‘taper’, the

gradual wind down of Quantitative Easing (QE), at this week’s

FOMC is as useful as rearranging the deck chairs on the

Titanic,” Mizuho analysts wrote.

“Markets fully expect that the Fed is already on course to

taper and wind down QE by mid-2022.”

The Malaysian ringgit inched 0.2% lower but stayed

largely unchanged after the country’s central bank kept its

benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, to support

economic growth.

With macroeconomic policy focused on supporting economic

recovery and given the low and stable core inflation, the

overnight policy rate was expected to stay at current record low

of 1.75% well into 2022, analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

The baht fell 0.4% after the country’s deputy prime

minister said economic growth would be subdued this year owing

to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand this week re-opened its borders to fully vaccinated

tourists after about 18 months of restrictions, but investors

feel it is a little bit too early to determine its economic

impact.

South Korean stocks dropped 1.3%, after posting

their best single-day gain in three weeks in the previous

session.

The rupiah shed 0.2% as the country’s economic growth

likely slowed significantly in the third quarter, according to a

Reuters poll.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati separately told

Reuters on Tuesday that they could phase out coal-fired power

plants by 2040 if the world’s top thermal coal exporter gets

sufficient financial help from the international community.

Philippine stocks jumped 1.4%, with supermarket

operator AllDay Marts, owned by the country’s richest

man, soaring 50% in its market debut.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore’s top lenders United Overseas Bank

and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.1% and 0.6%,

respectively, even after posting higher Q3 profits

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.6 basis

points at 6.2%​​

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis

points at 1.8%​​

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

RIC YTD DAILY S

DAILY % % YTD

% %

Japan +0.06 -9.34 -0.43 7.57

China

India

Indonesia -0.38 -1.85 0.86 9.54

Malaysia -0.19 -3.23 -0.42 -5.90

Philippines +0.06 -4.98 1.11 0.63

S.Korea

Singapore -0.01 -2.10 -0.44 13.17

Taiwan

Thailand

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments

