Asian currencies weaken as investors await Fed rate outlook

Article content Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected commentary on unwinding its pandemic-era policy support, with Thailand’s baht down on a bleak annual economic growth forecast. The South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead losses against a firm dollar as investors awaited rate hike clues from the Fed heading into next year. “Fussing over whether the Fed will announce ‘taper’, the gradual wind down of Quantitative Easing (QE), at this week’s FOMC is as useful as rearranging the deck chairs on the

Article content Titanic,” Mizuho analysts wrote. “Markets fully expect that the Fed is already on course to taper and wind down QE by mid-2022.” The Malaysian ringgit inched 0.2% lower but stayed largely unchanged after the country’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, to support economic growth. With macroeconomic policy focused on supporting economic recovery and given the low and stable core inflation, the overnight policy rate was expected to stay at current record low of 1.75% well into 2022, analysts at Maybank wrote in a note. The baht fell 0.4% after the country’s deputy prime minister said economic growth would be subdued this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thailand this week re-opened its borders to fully vaccinated

Article content tourists after about 18 months of restrictions, but investors feel it is a little bit too early to determine its economic impact. South Korean stocks dropped 1.3%, after posting their best single-day gain in three weeks in the previous session. The rupiah shed 0.2% as the country’s economic growth likely slowed significantly in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati separately told Reuters on Tuesday that they could phase out coal-fired power plants by 2040 if the world’s top thermal coal exporter gets sufficient financial help from the international community. Philippine stocks jumped 1.4%, with supermarket operator AllDay Marts, owned by the country’s richest

Article content man, soaring 50% in its market debut. HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore’s top lenders United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively, even after posting higher Q3 profits ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.6 basis points at 6.2%​​ ** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis points at 1.8%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK RIC YTD DAILY S DAILY % % YTD % % Japan +0.06 -9.34 -0.43 7.57 China India Indonesia -0.38 -1.85 0.86 9.54 Malaysia -0.19 -3.23 -0.42 -5.90 Philippines +0.06 -4.98 1.11 0.63 S.Korea Singapore -0.01 -2.10 -0.44 13.17 Taiwan Thailand (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

