Asian currencies weaken ahead of key c. bank meetings this week

Most Asian currencies fell against a

strong dollar on Monday ahead of major global central bank

meetings through the week to determine the rates policy outlook,

with the Thai baht falling even after the country reopened its

doors to tourists.

Indonesia’s rupiah, the South Korean won

and the Philippine peso eased between 0.1% and 0.5% as

the greenback consolidated on expectations the U.S. Federal

Reserve would announce tapering of stimulus at its meeting on

Wednesday.

Tourism-reliant Thailand’s baht dropped 0.8% to a

two-week low to be among the top losers, despite a resumption of

travel for fully vaccinated people after months of restrictions.

Thai stocks also slipped 0.4%.

Investors want to see if there are new outbreaks after the

re-opening, said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung

Thai Bank.

“After that, I think foreign investors will be more

confident and will start to accumulate Thai equities again.”

South Korean shares rose 0.5% as risk appetite got a

lift after the country’s exports posted their eighth straight

month of double-digit growth in October.

Malaysian stocks fell more than 2% even after the

country announced plans to allocate 8.2 billion ringgit ($1.98

billion) for cash aid as part of its 2022 budget to be

distributed to 9.6 million recipients.

The market weakness is likely due to the announcement of new

tax measures in the budget 2022, which includes the one-off

prosperity tax on high-revenue generating companies as well as

higher stamp duties on trading of shares, said Julia Goh, senior

economist at UOB.

Malaysia’s central bank is also due to hold a policy review

on Wednesday where it is likely to keep interest rates on hold

to support the economy as it gradually reopens amid an intense

COVID-19 vaccination drive, according to a Reuters poll.

“Expansionary fiscal policy gives monetary policy

flexibility to address any inflation concerns, especially from

second half of 2022,” analyst at Citibank wrote in a note.

Sentiment was also tepid after data over the weekend showed

China’s October factory activity contracted more than expected,

hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer

domestic demand, pointing to further economic weakness in the

final quarter of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.5 basis

points at 6.204%

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.8 basis

points at 1.861%​​

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index

include Telekom Malaysia Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd

down 4.5% each

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

Comments

