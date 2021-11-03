Asian currencies weaken ahead of Fed rate outlook

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday

ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected commentary on

unwinding its pandemic-era policy support, while Thailand’s baht

weakened on a bleak economic growth forecast for the year.

The South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead

losses, followed by the Indonesian rupiah and the

Taiwanese dollar, against a firm dollar as investors

awaited clues on a rate hike outlook heading into next year.

“Markets are largely in wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S.

Fed meeting,” Mizuho analysts wrote.

“The question is not so much one of tapering, which at this

point seems a foregone conclusion, but more about the timing of

future rate hikes,” they added, as several Asian central banks

still seem very far away from tightening monetary policy.

The baht fell 0.4% after the deputy prime minister

said the country’s economic growth would be subdued this year

owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand this week re-opened its borders to fully vaccinated

tourists after about 18 months of restrictions, but investors

feel it is a little too early to determine its impact on the

country’s economy.

South Korean stocks dropped 1.2%, after rising the

most in three weeks in its previous session.

The rupiah shed 0.2% as the country’s economic growth is

expected to have slowed significantly in the third quarter, a

Reuters poll found.

Finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati separately told

Reuters on Tuesday that they could phase out coal-fired power

plants by 2040 if the world’s top thermal coal exporter gets

sufficient financial help from the international community.

Philippines stocks jumped 1.4% in a day that shares

of supermarket operator AllDay Marts, owned by the

country’s richest man, soared by 50% on its market debut.

The Malaysian ringgit inched 0.1% lower ahead of

its policy rate announcement due later in the day.

With macroeconomic policy focused on supporting economic

recovery and given the low and stable core inflation, the

Overnight Policy Rate was expected to stay at a current record

low of 1.75% well into 2022, analysts at Maybank wrote in a

note.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore’s top lenders United Overseas Bank

and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.1% and 0.6%

even after posting a jump in Q3 profit

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.6 basis

points at 6.2%​​

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis

points at 1.8%​​

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by

Christian Schmollinger)

Comments

