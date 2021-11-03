Asian currencies weaken ahead of Fed rate outlook

“Markets are largely in wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S.

awaited clues on a rate hike outlook heading into next year.

Taiwanese dollar, against a firm dollar as investors

losses, followed by the Indonesian rupiah and the

The South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead

weakened on a bleak economic growth forecast for the year.

unwinding its pandemic-era policy support, while Thailand’s baht

ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected commentary on

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Fed meeting,” Mizuho analysts wrote.

“The question is not so much one of tapering, which at this

point seems a foregone conclusion, but more about the timing of

future rate hikes,” they added, as several Asian central banks

still seem very far away from tightening monetary policy.

The baht fell 0.4% after the deputy prime minister

said the country’s economic growth would be subdued this year

owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand this week re-opened its borders to fully vaccinated

tourists after about 18 months of restrictions, but investors

feel it is a little too early to determine its impact on the

country’s economy.

South Korean stocks dropped 1.2%, after rising the

most in three weeks in its previous session.