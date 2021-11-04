Asian currencies steady after Fed unveils taper

Most Asian currencies held steady on

Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush

to raise interest rates but approved plans to start unwinding

its stimulus program, while China’s yuan touched a near

one-week high.

The Fed announced on Wednesday that it would trim its bond

buying by $15 billion a week from this month, while leaving open

the option to quicken or slow the pace as needed, but signaled

it would stay patient before raising borrowing costs.

The yuan firmed 0.2% high, reflecting broad

dollar weakness in global markets sparked by a dovish tone seen

in the Fed’s policy statement.

“The Federal Reserve finally accepted the economy has made

enough progress to start slowing the rate of Quantitative Easing

(QE) purchases,” analysts at ING wrote in a note.

“The economy is re-accelerating and inflation will hit 6%,

meaning that pressure on the Fed to end QE early and hike rates

will undoubtedly grow.”

The Thai baht, Taiwan dollar and

Philippine peso were all largely flat.

South Korean stocks rose 0.5% after falling about

1.4% on Tuesday, buoyed by technology giants Samsung Electronics

and peer SK Hynix climbing 1% and 1.9%

respectively. The won slipped 0.1%.

Share markets across the Asia Pacific firmed on Thursday

following the Fed’s decision, which analysts say could feel the

pain of the taper decision more than other regions.

“If, as expected, the U.S. dollar rally continues, and U.S.

yields rise,…(it) could lead to a burst of imported inflation

if the region’s central banks choose not to spend foreign

currency reserves defending their currencies.” Jeffrey Halley,

Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA said.

Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia and India were closed

on Thursday due to a holiday.

Investors are now awaiting a Bank of England policy decision

later in the day which may kick off a rate hike cycle with

uncertain implications for debt markets globally.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis

points at 6.2%​​

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 9 basis points

at 1.8%

** Malaysia, Singapore and India on holiday

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0437 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

RIC DAILY YTD DAILY YTD

% % % %

Japan -0.15 -9.56 <.n225>

China >

India > 0

Indonesi -0.14 -1.92 <.jkse a>

Malaysia +0.00 -3.18 <.klse>

Philippi +0.01 -5.13 0.02 0.65

nes

S.Korea >

Singapor -0.10 -2.08 0.00 13.22

e

Taiwan >

Thailand >

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

