Asian currencies steady after Fed unveils taper

Most Asian currencies held steady on

Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush

to raise interest rates but approved plans to start unwinding

its stimulus program, while China’s yuan touched a near

one-week high.

The Fed announced on Wednesday that it would trim its bond

buying by $15 billion a week from this month, while leaving open

the option to quicken or slow the pace as needed, but signaled

it would stay patient before raising borrowing costs.

The yuan firmed 0.2% high, reflecting broad