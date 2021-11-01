Asian currencies slip ahead of key cenbank meetings this week

Bank of Australia look likely to adjust their monetary policy

With inflation soaring, the Bank of England and the Reserve

the greenback traded near a 2-1/2-week high to major peers.

and the Philippine peso eased between 0.1% and 0.6% as

outlook, while the Thai baht fell despite an easing of

bank meetings later this week for signals on their rates policy

stronger dollar on Monday as traders eyed major global central

Most Asian currencies weakened against a

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

later this week, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to

say it will start tapering bond purchases at the end of its

two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Tourism-reliant Thailand’s baht dropped 0.8% to be

among the top losers, even as the country resumed travel for

fully vaccinated tourists after months of restrictions. Thai

stocks slipped 0.4%.

Investors want to see if there are new COVID-19 outbreaks

after the re-opening, said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist

at Krung Thai Bank.

“After that, I think foreign investors will be more

confident and will start to accumulate Thai equities again.”

South Korean shares rose 0.5% after the country’s

exports posted their eighth straight month of double-digit

growth in October.