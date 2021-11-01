Asian currencies slip ahead of key cenbank meetings this week

Most Asian currencies weakened against a

stronger dollar on Monday as traders eyed major global central

bank meetings later this week for signals on their rates policy

outlook, while the Thai baht fell despite an easing of

international border curbs.

Indonesia’s rupiah, the South Korean won

and the Philippine peso eased between 0.1% and 0.6% as

the greenback traded near a 2-1/2-week high to major peers.

With inflation soaring, the Bank of England and the Reserve

Bank of Australia look likely to adjust their monetary policy

later this week, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to

say it will start tapering bond purchases at the end of its

two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Tourism-reliant Thailand’s baht dropped 0.8% to be

among the top losers, even as the country resumed travel for

fully vaccinated tourists after months of restrictions. Thai

stocks slipped 0.4%.

Investors want to see if there are new COVID-19 outbreaks

after the re-opening, said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist

at Krung Thai Bank.

“After that, I think foreign investors will be more

confident and will start to accumulate Thai equities again.”

South Korean shares rose 0.5% after the country’s

exports posted their eighth straight month of double-digit

growth in October.

Malaysian stocks fell more than 2%, tracking their

worst day in seven months, even after the country announced

plans to allocate 8.2 billion ringgit ($1.98 billion) for cash

aid as part of its 2022 budget to be distributed to 9.6 million

recipients.

The market weakness is likely due to the announcement of new

tax measures in the budget, which includes the one-off

prosperity tax on high-revenue generating companies as well as

higher stamp duties on the trading of shares, said Julia Goh,

senior economist at UOB.

Malaysia’s central bank is also due to hold a policy review

on Wednesday and is likely to keep interest rates on hold,

according to a Reuters poll, as the country gradually reopens

amid an intense vaccination drive.

“Expansionary fiscal policy gives monetary policy

flexibility to address any inflation concerns, especially from

second half of 2022,” a Citibank analyst wrote in a note,

referring to Malaysia’s central bank.

The stock market in the Philippines was closed for a

holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.5 basis

points at 6.204%

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.8 basis

points at 1.861%​​

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index

include Telekom Malaysia Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd

down 4.5% each

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0740 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

RIC YTD

DAILY YTD DAILY %

% % %

Japan -0.31 -9.7 <.n22>

China 8 C>

India 2 I>

Indonesia -0.63 -1.5 <.jks e>

Malaysia -0.19 -3.0 <.kls e>

Philippines -0.03 -5.0 <.psi>

S.Korea 8 1>

Singapore -0.08 -2.1 <.sti>

Taiwan 1 I>

Thailand 33 I>

($1 = 4.1440 ringgit)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by

Ramakrishnan M.)

