Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht falls most

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0208 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.630 110.72 +0.08

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3533 +0.16

Taiwan dlr 27.679 27.731 +0.19

Korean won 1175.000 1176.5 +0.13

Baht 33.350 33.24 -0.33

Peso 50.840 50.68 -0.31

Rupiah 14260.000 14255 -0.04

Rupee 73.695 73.695 0.00

Ringgit 4.182 4.187 +0.12

Yuan 6.455 6.4669 +0.18

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.630 103.24 -6.68

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.24

Taiwan dlr 27.679 28.483 +2.90

Korean won 1175.000 1086.20 -7.56

Baht 33.350 29.96 -10.16

Peso 50.840 48.01 -5.57

Rupiah 14260.000 14040 -1.54

Rupee 73.695 73.07 -0.85

Ringgit 4.182 4.0200 -3.87

Yuan 6.455 6.5283 +1.13

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)