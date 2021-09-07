Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.790 109.83 +0.04

Sing dlr 1.341 1.3422 +0.09

Taiwan dlr 27.571 27.663 +0.33

Korean won 1158.300 1156.5 -0.16

Baht 32.510 32.469 -0.13

Peso 49.910 49.91 0.00

Rupiah 14200.000 14220 +0.14

Rupee 73.108 73.1075 0.00

Ringgit 4.145 4.146 +0.02

Yuan 6.457 6.458 +0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.790 103.24 -5.97

Sing dlr 1.341 1.3209 -1.50

Taiwan dlr 27.571 28.483 +3.31

Korean won 1158.300 1086.20 -6.22

Baht 32.510 29.96 -7.84

Peso 49.910 48.01 -3.81

Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13

Rupee 73.108 73.07 -0.06

Ringgit 4.145 4.0200 -3.02

Yuan 6.457 6.5283 +1.11

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)