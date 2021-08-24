Asian currencies mixed, S. Korea’s won gains most

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.750 109.68 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.358 1.3561 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 27.937 27.985 +0.17
Korean won 1170.200 1173.7 +0.30
Baht 33.244 33.224 -0.06
Peso 50.230 50.15 -0.16
Rupiah 14380.000 14410 +0.21
Rupee 74.210 74.21 0.00
Ringgit 4.219 4.224 +0.12
Yuan 6.483 6.4816 -0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.750 103.24 -5.93
Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.70
Taiwan dlr 27.937 28.483 +1.95
Korean won 1170.200 1086.20 -7.18
Baht 33.244 29.96 -9.88
Peso 50.230 48.01 -4.42
Rupiah 14380.000 14040 -2.36
Rupee 74.210 73.07 -1.54
Ringgit 4.219 4.0400 -4.24
Yuan 6.483 6.5283 +0.70
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)