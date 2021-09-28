Asian currencies mixed, S.Korean won weakens most

Article content
The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 111.080 111 -0.07
Sing dlr 1.354 1.3533 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 27.690 27.722 +0.12
Korean won 1182.500 1176.8 -0.48
Baht 33.640 33.55 -0.27
Peso 50.940 51.07 +0.26
Rupiah 14265.000 14250 -0.11
Rupee 73.840 73.84 +0.00
Ringgit 4.181 4.1865 +0.13
Yuan 6.455 6.457 +0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 111.080 103.24 -7.06
Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.45
Taiwan dlr 27.690 28.483 +2.86
Korean won 1182.500 1086.20 -8.14
Baht 33.640 29.96 -10.94
Peso 50.940 48.01 -5.75
Rupiah 14265.000 14040 -1.58
Rupee 73.840 73.07 -1.05
Ringgit 4.181 4.0400 -3.37
Yuan 6.455 6.5283 +1.14
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)