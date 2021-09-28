Asian currencies mixed, S.Korean won weakens most

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 111.080 111 -0.07

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3533 -0.06

Taiwan dlr 27.690 27.722 +0.12

Korean won 1182.500 1176.8 -0.48

Baht 33.640 33.55 -0.27

Peso 50.940 51.07 +0.26

Rupiah 14265.000 14250 -0.11

Rupee 73.840 73.84 +0.00

Ringgit 4.181 4.1865 +0.13

Yuan 6.455 6.457 +0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 111.080 103.24 -7.06

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.45

Taiwan dlr 27.690 28.483 +2.86

Korean won 1182.500 1086.20 -8.14

Baht 33.640 29.96 -10.94

Peso 50.940 48.01 -5.75

Rupiah 14265.000 14040 -1.58

Rupee 73.840 73.07 -1.05

Ringgit 4.181 4.0400 -3.37

Yuan 6.455 6.5283 +1.14

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)