Asian currencies firm as major cenbank meetings in spotlight

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Most Asian currencies held steady on

Tuesday as investors awaited key central bank meetings to gauge

the outlook on rates for next year, while Singapore’s dollar

firmed on reports policymakers would act on growing inflation

risks.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate at a

record low of 0.1%, but dropped both a commitment to keeping

bond yields low and its projection of no hike in interest rates

until 2024, as inflation crept up in the country.

All eyes are now on policy meetings by the U.S. Federal

Reserve and the Bank of England later this week that could set

the tone for risk appetite heading into the next year.

Thailand’s baht, the Philippine peso and the

Malaysian ringgit strengthened between 0.1% and 0.3% as

the greenback eased after notching its biggest daily rise in

more than four months on Monday.

The Singapore dollar edged up 0.1% after Ravi Menon,

managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said

in a TV interview that they were watching out for signs of

accelerating inflation and were ready to act against it.

The Korean won firmed 0.2% after the country’s

consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in

October, forcing the Bank of Korea (BoK) to revise up its 2021

price projections and reinforcing the case for another interest

rate hike soon.

Even if inflation normalizes, it will remain above BoK’s 2%

target for the rest of the year, said Krystal Tan, economist at

ANZ research, adding that a rate hike is very likely this month

if the country’s economic recovery stays its course.

Investors also welcomed the government’s plan to seek

inclusion of its sovereign bonds into MSCI’s developed markets

index.

The baht was up 0.2% as Bangkok welcomed first tourists for

quarantine-free holiday, but investors cautiously waited to

check if this move would spur a spike in fresh infections.

“Foreign tourism is unlikely to see a near-term surge as

many countries have quarantine restrictions for returning

tourists,” ANZ Research analysts said in a separate note.

Upside momentum has eased for the baht as it sees a host of

other risks, including unfavorable trade balance on rising

crude prices considering Thailand is a net oil importer, they

added.

Coming off a holiday, Philippine stocks jumped 1.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.7 basis

points at 6.2%​​

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.1 basis points

at 3.6%​​

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0724 GMT

COUNTR FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

Y RIC DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD

% % %

Japan +0.28 -9.17 -0.43 7.57

China

India

Indone -0.11 -1.54 -0.80 8.72

sia

Malays +0.05 -3.09 0.52 -5.43

ia

Philip +0.35 -4.81 0.73 -0.47

pines

S.Kore

Singap +0.09 -1.95 0.25 13.48

ore

Taiwan

Thaila

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by

Uttaresh.V)

Comments

