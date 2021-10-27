Asian currencies fall on U.S. rate expectations, China jitters

Article content
Asian currencies broadly fell on
Wednesday, with Thailand’s baht leading losses, as short-term
U.S. Treasury yields jumped amid expectations that rising
inflation will lead to earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes
in the world’s largest economy.
Emerging Asian stocks slipped on fresh China jitters. Modern
Land became the latest Chinese property developer to
default on a bond payment, hurting Chinese property stocks and
rekindling worries that China Evergrande Group’s debt
problems could pose a contagion risk.
Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and South
Korea all slipped between 0.3% and 0.8%, tracking
Chinese stocks, which fell 1.2%.
The Thai baht slipped 0.5%, having recently come
under pressure due to rising oil prices, even after data showed
the country’s manufacturing production index had a smaller than
expected year-on-year drop of 1.28% in September.
“Market watchers could be concerned that rising global oil
prices could continue to weigh on Thailand’s current account
deficit, given that it is a net oil importer,” analysts at
Maybank wrote in a note.
South Korean shares fell 0.8% as traders booked
profits after two straight sessions of gains, with investor
focus firmly on Samsung Electronics earnings due on
Thursday.
However, stocks in Singapore rose 0.5% as the country
slowly reopens its borders and expands quarantine-free travel,
even as it reported a jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Malaysian stocks also inched higher on expectations it will
unveil an expansionary budget on Friday to spur post-pandemic
recovery, while surging prices for the country’s gas exports
also underpinned the stock market.
The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday in narrow-range trading
before slipping in early Asia trading hours.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.3 basis
points at 6.2%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points
at 1.8%
** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong
Land Holdings Ltd up 1.7%, Jardine Matheson Holdings
Ltd up 1.6%
Asia stock
indexes and currencies at 0528 GMT
COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK
RIC YTD S
DAILY % DAILY YTD
% % %
Japan +0.09 -9.47 -0.35 5.69
China
India
Indonesia -0.20 -0.97 -0.77 10.48
Malaysia -0.07 -3.09 0.07 -2.58
Philippines -0.07 -5.48 -0.30 1.27
S.Korea
Singapore +0.01 -2.01 0.58 13.33
Taiwan
Thailand
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)