Home Business Asian currencies fall on U.S. rate expectations, China jitters

Asian currencies fall on U.S. rate expectations, China jitters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Asian currencies broadly fell on

Wednesday, with Thailand’s baht leading losses, as short-term

U.S. Treasury yields jumped amid expectations that rising

inflation will lead to earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes

in the world’s largest economy.

Emerging Asian stocks slipped on fresh China jitters. Modern

Land became the latest Chinese property developer to

default on a bond payment, hurting Chinese property stocks and

rekindling worries that China Evergrande Group’s debt

problems could pose a contagion risk.

Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and South

Korea all slipped between 0.3% and 0.8%, tracking

Chinese stocks, which fell 1.2%.

The Thai baht slipped 0.5%, having recently come

under pressure due to rising oil prices, even after data showed

the country’s manufacturing production index had a smaller than

expected year-on-year drop of 1.28% in September.

“Market watchers could be concerned that rising global oil

prices could continue to weigh on Thailand’s current account

deficit, given that it is a net oil importer,” analysts at

Maybank wrote in a note.

South Korean shares fell 0.8% as traders booked

profits after two straight sessions of gains, with investor

focus firmly on Samsung Electronics earnings due on

Thursday.

However, stocks in Singapore rose 0.5% as the country

slowly reopens its borders and expands quarantine-free travel,

even as it reported a jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Malaysian stocks also inched higher on expectations it will

unveil an expansionary budget on Friday to spur post-pandemic

recovery, while surging prices for the country’s gas exports

also underpinned the stock market.

The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday in narrow-range trading

before slipping in early Asia trading hours.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.3 basis

points at 6.2%​​

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points

at 1.8%​​

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong

Land Holdings Ltd up 1.7%, Jardine Matheson Holdings

Ltd up 1.6%

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0528 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

RIC YTD S

DAILY % DAILY YTD

% % %

Japan +0.09 -9.47 -0.35 5.69

China

India

Indonesia -0.20 -0.97 -0.77 10.48

Malaysia -0.07 -3.09 0.07 -2.58

Philippines -0.07 -5.48 -0.30 1.27

S.Korea

Singapore +0.01 -2.01 0.58 13.33

Taiwan

Thailand

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

RELATED ARTICLES

©