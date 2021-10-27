Asian currencies fall on U.S. rate expectations, China jitters

default on a bond payment, hurting Chinese property stocks and

Land became the latest Chinese property developer to

in the world’s largest economy.

inflation will lead to earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes

U.S. Treasury yields jumped amid expectations that rising

Wednesday, with Thailand’s baht leading losses, as short-term

problems could pose a contagion risk.

Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and South

Korea all slipped between 0.3% and 0.8%, tracking

Chinese stocks, which fell 1.2%.

The Thai baht slipped 0.5%, having recently come

under pressure due to rising oil prices, even after data showed

the country’s manufacturing production index had a smaller than

expected year-on-year drop of 1.28% in September.

“Market watchers could be concerned that rising global oil

prices could continue to weigh on Thailand’s current account

deficit, given that it is a net oil importer,” analysts at

Maybank wrote in a note.

South Korean shares fell 0.8% as traders booked

profits after two straight sessions of gains, with investor

focus firmly on Samsung Electronics earnings due on