Asian currencies decline as dollar firm on tapering expectations

Emerging Asian currencies slipped on
Monday as the dollar strengthened ahead of U.S. inflation data
and as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to begin tapering
asset purchases, with the South Korean won leading the declines.
Stocks across the region were also subdued with main indexes
in Singapore and India off by 0.9% and 0.6%,
respectively.
Besides a raft of economic data from China this week,
investors are eyeing the print on U.S. consumer prices on
Tuesday, which is expected to show core inflation easing, while
retail sales data on Thursday could show another decline.
U.S. CPI data will also be assessed in the light of
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker’s recent comments to
Japanese daily Nikkei that he wanted to start tapering if the
spike in inflation proved more than transitory.
The dollar built on its bullish run from last week
and began the week stronger as investors bet on the Fed
beginning to tighten its purse strings even though cases of
coronavirus continue to rise.
“Asian markets may struggle to make any progress today amid
the various headwinds… For the week ahead, market focus will
be on U.S. CPI, and China’s data dump on Wednesday of August
data,” OCBC analysts said in a note.
The Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht
weakened around 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while the yuan
declined marginally.
Shares in China and Hong Kong fell on Monday, dragged by
stocks of tech giants, following a host of moves by Beijing to
crack down on the country’s technology sector.
Adding to such concerns was a media report that said the
government sought to break up Alipay, the hugely popular
payments app owned by Jack Ma’s Ant Group.
South Korean shares also dipped as worries about the Delta
variant weighed on sentiment. Meanwhile, its neighbor North
Korea test fired a long-range cruise missile over the weekend
raising concerns amongst many nations.
Singapore dollar and Philippine peso were
broadly steady.
China is due to release data on retail sales, industrial
output and urban investment on Wednesday that analysts fear will
show a further slowdown in the world’s second biggest economy.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1 basis points
at 6.164%
** Top loser on the Singapore STI was Yangzijiang
Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd, down 3.11%
** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index was
Top Glove Corporation Bhd, down 3.79%
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0212 GMT
COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS YTD
RIC DAILY YTD % DAILY % %
%
Japan
China
India
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
S.Korea
Singapore
Taiwan
Thailand
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
