Asian currencies climb; South Korean won, Thai baht lead gains

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.200 114.31 +0.10

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3491 +0.21

Taiwan dlr 27.958 28.015 +0.20

Korean won 1182.200 1187.6 +0.46

Baht 33.320 33.46 +0.42

Peso 50.730 50.84 +0.22

Rupiah 14075.000 14105 +0.21

Rupee 75.340 75.34 0.00

Yuan 6.417 6.4294 +0.19

Change so far in

2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.200 103.24 -9.60

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.89

Taiwan dlr 27.958 28.483 +1.88

Korean won 1182.200 1086.20 -8.12

Baht 33.320 29.96 -10.08

Peso 50.730 48.01 -5.36

Rupiah 14075.000 14040 -0.25

Rupee 75.340 73.07 -3.02

Yuan 6.417 6.5283 +1.74

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)