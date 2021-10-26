Asia stocks catch Wall St cheer but China caps gains

Article content HONG KONG — Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, as upbeat Wall Street earnings lifted the broader economic outlook though fresh worries about China’s property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.14% on Tuesday, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% at 0133GMT. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.23%. Hang Seng Index and China’s benchmark CSI300 Index opened higher but fell into negative territory, weighed by property stocks.

Article content A large proportion of S&P 500 companies are due to report results this week, including technology heavyweights Facebook , Apple Inc, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which have been the drivers of the market rally this year. “Of the S&P 500 firms that have reported this season, the net surprise on earnings has been 13%. So it is easy to understand the optimism percolating through risk appetite despite inflation fears,” said ANZ Research in a Tuesday note. “The economy remains very strong. We expect the recovery will re-accelerate once bottlenecks and COVID concerns subside,” ANZ analysts said in the note. The Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday. Tesla, which jumped 12.66% and breached $1 trillion in market capitalisation, also provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.